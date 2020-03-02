|
Sarah Baker
WILMINGTON, NC - Mrs. Sarah D. Baker entered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday February 28th surrounded by her loving family and friends at Lord Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington, N.C. Mrs. Sarah D. Baker was the loving wife of the late Ladson T. Baker. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was the daughter of the late Vernon S. and Velma B. Davis, and sister of the late Marvin D. Davis. She is survived by her daughters Teresa B. Martin, husband Jimmy, of Wilmington, N.C. Ree B. Adams, husband Terry of Warrenville, S.C., and her son Ladson (Bubba) Baker, Warrenville, S.C. Grand children are Mandi Blanton and husband John, Staci Kaiser and husband Tom all of Wilmington, N.C. Terry Adams Jr. and his wife Abby, North Augusta, S.C., Sarah Boggs and husband Chip, Alex Baker and wife Kristine, Paige Baker and fiance Jake, all of Graniteville, S.C. Great Grandchildren are Austin and Alyson Blanton, Emrick Kaiser, all of Wilmington, N.C., Kadence and Keegan Adams, Nevaeh and Bryant Ross, all of North Augusta, S.C., Brynlee Boggs, Annabelle and Remi Baker, Brenson Baker and Kaia Johnson of Graniteville, S.C. Mrs. Baker was a graduate of Leavelle McCampbell High School. She retired from Graniteville Company Gregg Division after 44 years of service. After retiring she was also a foster grandparent at Gloverville Elementary School for 15 years. She attended Langley Bible Church and Christian Heritage Church. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 5 at 2 pm at Langley Bible Church with Reverend Charles Gene Brown and Reverend Jody Padgett officiating. Interment will follow in Historic Graniteville Cemetery. Pallbearers are to include two grandsons, Terry Adams Jr and Alex Baker, Link Atkinson, Alvin Padgett, Ray Griffin, Terry Prosser, and Dwight Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are to include great-grandson Austin Blanton, Ronald Barton, Michael Barton, Larry Barton, Robert Barton, Mickey Williamson, Freddie Williams, and Byron Crytzer. Friends may call at the residence of her son, Bubba Baker 5319 Pleasant Pointe Drive, Warrenville, S.C. 29851. Visitation will be held at Langley Bible Church Langley, S.C. on Wednesday March 4 from 6-8 pm. A special thanks to my loving sisters, Teresa & Ree, for the special care given to our wonderful mother. - Bubba
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 11, 2020