Sarah Morris
Aiken - Mrs. Sarah Finnegan Morris, 29, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
A native of Aiken SC, she was the daughter of Cynthia and Jim Kirk and the late Joseph E. Finnegan, II. Sarah was employed by Zaxby's at the time of her death.
In addition to her parents, family members include her children whom she loved dearly, O'Ryias and Riker Thrower, brother, Jason Fields and grandmother, Evelyn Finnegan.
Plans for a Celebration of Life Service are incomplete and are to be announced.
It has been requested that memorials in memory of Sarah be made to Autism Speaks. (www.autismspeaks.org
)
