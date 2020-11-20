1/1
Sarah Finnegan Morris
Sarah Morris
Aiken - Mrs. Sarah Finnegan Morris, 29, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
A native of Aiken SC, she was the daughter of Cynthia and Jim Kirk and the late Joseph E. Finnegan, II. Sarah was employed by Zaxby's at the time of her death.
In addition to her parents, family members include her children whom she loved dearly, O'Ryias and Riker Thrower, brother, Jason Fields and grandmother, Evelyn Finnegan.
Plans for a Celebration of Life Service are incomplete and are to be announced.
It has been requested that memorials in memory of Sarah be made to Autism Speaks. (www.autismspeaks.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 20 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
