Sarah Joanne Williams
Aiken - Mrs. Sarah Joanne Rice Williams, 87, beloved wife of Mr. Alvin Sanford Williams, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, after battling both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. The family will greet friends today, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, beginning at 1 o'clock at Trinity United Methodist Church, Aiken, SC with a Celebration of Life service following at 2 o'clock.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Williams family and view the complete obituary.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020