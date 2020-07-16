Dr. Sarah Juanita Braun
Aiken - Dr. Sarah Juanita Braun, age 86, beloved wife of 58 years to the late Dr. Kenneth R. Braun, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Mrs. Braun was born January 11, 1934 in Honea Path, SC to the Raymond and Ruth McNair Broome. She received her Liberal Arts degree in English literature from Erskine College and her Doctorate in Education from Peabody College at Vanderbilt. She had been a resident of Aiken, SC since 1960. She taught English at Aiken High until 1964, when she became a full-time mom. She was known as a caregiver to her family. In addition to supporting her family, she also supported the family practice, Braun Optometry on Richland Ave., for more than fifty years. She was very artistic and good at doing activities, such as festive Easter Egg Hunts with family. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Aiken and a current member of South Aiken Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her children, Ruth Lorraine Braun Blissitt (Dean), Aiken, SC, Kenneth Richard "Richi" Braun Jr. (Nancy), Aiken, SC, Misty Leigh Braun Anfinson (Scott), Bluffton, SC, and Heather Lee Braun, Aiken, SC; and eight grandchildren, Sydney, Brai, Sean, Emma, Kayla, Collin, Kelsey, and Isabella.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Willington Presbyterian Church, 937 Moss Ave., McCormick, SC 29835.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
