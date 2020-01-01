|
|
Sarah Key
Jackson - Funeral services for Ms. Sarah Key, 67, 308 Fourth Street, who passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 will be held 2 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Rev Paul Bush, Pastor, Rev. Henry Ingram, officiating. Sarah leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Dina L. Key and Erica D. Key; two sisters, Martha F. Ingram (Rev. Henry) and Elizabeth Watkins ; three brothers, Jerome Key, Willie J. Key (Anna) and Ernest L. Key (Hannah); Estebana K. Hugine, Rauri S. Key-Crawford, Daveon C. Forrest.
The family will receive friends at the New Ellenton Chapel Thursday, Jan 2, from 7-8 pm. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS Chapel, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123 from Thursday 3-8 pm.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020