Sarah Reese Sullivan
Jackson - Graveside Services for Mrs. Sarah Reese Sullivan, 96, who entered into rest November 9, 2020, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in the Jackson Memorial Park. Reverend Brandon L. Fulmer officiating. Mask are required and social distancing will be practiced. The service will be streamed live on the Posey Funeral Directors Facebook page.
Mrs. Sullivan was a native of Walhalla, South Carolina, having made Jackson her home for the past 69 years. She was the oldest living charter member of Bethel United Methodist Church having served in many activities, especially United Methodist Women. Mrs. Sullivan was a 1945 graduate of Winthrop College and a retired teacher having taught at Jackson and Silver Bluff High Schools. She was very active in the Jackson community having served with Friends of the Jackson Library, Silver Bluff Athletic Boosters Club and Meals On Wheels. Mrs. Sullivan was a member of the Aiken County Retired Teachers Association. She was predeceased by her husband, John Pressley Dorn Sullivan, Jr., a son, John Preston Sullivan and a grandson, Conor Steed.
Survivors include two sons, Pat (Lynn) Sullivan and Daniel (Tina) Sullivan both of Jackson; a daughter, Sharon (Stephen) Steed, Central, SC; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Spiro) Papadopoulos, Charlie (Kristin) Tipton, Daniel Ross (Bridget) Sullivan, Adam Dorn (Kelly) Sullivan, John P. (Tiarra) Sullivan, IV, Sarah (Wesley) Beck and Sullivan Steed; fifteen great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Boyd Sullivan, Sharon, SC; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Tipton, Ross Sullivan, Adam Sullivan, John P. Sullivan IV, Sullivan Steed, Junie Greene and Joey Greene.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
The family expresses deep appreciation to Mrs. Sullivan's caregivers, Martha Bennett, Bonita Smith, Yvonne Smith, Lydia Smith and Khadijah Farmer, for their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 497, Jackson, SC 29831 or Silver Bluff Athletic Boosters Club, P.O. Box 191, Jackson, SC 29831 or Friends of the Jackson Library, 106 Main Street, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com.


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
