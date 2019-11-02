Sarah Tucker Patterson
AIKEN - Funeral services for Sarah Tucker ("Sally") Patterson, 90, who died at her residence at The Hills at Cumberland Village in Aiken, SC on October 30, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. Reverend Grant B. Wiseman officiating. Interment in the St. Thaddeus Cemetery.
A native of Chrisman, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Walter B. Tucker and Freda Henderson Tucker and was a 1951 graduate of Millikin University where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Following her college graduation, she began her career with the E. I. duPont Company at its Dana, Indiana plant and transferred to the Savannah River Plant in July of 1953, where she spent her career in the Health Physics Department until her retirement in 1979. Following her service at SRP, she became a realtor in Aiken and was well known in the community for her involvement in equestrian activities, including service to many area horse shows and as a volunteer for the Aiken Steeplechase Association.
Mrs. Patterson was a member of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church since her arrival in Aiken and was a former member of the Board of Governors of the Green Boundary Club, where she was an active member and participant in the club's croquet program. She also served on the board of The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch.
Mrs. Patterson is survived by her sister, Carolyn T. (Donald) Foley, of Paris, IL; her step-daughter, Jane Patterson (Emory) Lewallen of Wilmington, NC; six step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C. Maurice Patterson; her step-son, Dr. Robert M. Patterson; her two brothers, Malcolm B. Tucker and Walter Tucker, Jr.; and her sister, Cordelia T. Wishart.
The family will receive friends at a reception following the services at the Stevenson-McClelland Building of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church.
Memorials may be made to the St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton Street, SW, Aiken, SC 29801; the Hitchcock Woods Foundation, P. O. Box 1702, Aiken, SC 29802; or the University of South Carolina Educational Foundation-Aiken Partnership, 471 University Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801 to benefit the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center.
