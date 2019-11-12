Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Witsil Lloyd. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Witsil Lloyd

Aiken - Sarah Witsil Lloyd passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her residence in Benton House, Aiken, South Carolina, where she had recently celebrated her 95th birthday.

Sarah was born in 1924 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the daughter of Walter Earl and Wilhelmina (Knotts) Witsil. She attended the University of Connecticut and married Sherman C. Lloyd, Jr. in 1943. He preceded her in death in 1990. She and her husband resided for many years in Youngstown and Lewiston, New York, where she served as an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, and was active in church and community organizations. In her later years, she resided in Aiken, South Carolina, where she was a member of South Aiken Presbyterian Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family, to whom she was always devoted. Her gentleness and her beautiful smile will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Gail (Joseph) Andriano of Lafayette, LA; Ellen (Peter) Segretto of Aiken, SC; and Carol (Dennis) McCarthy of Connelly, NY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Joseph and Anthony Segretto, Heather Turner, Amber Lehmann, Nadine Melancon, and Laena and Emma McCarthy; and ten great-grandchildren, as well as one sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one stepmother, one brother, and a half-sister.

Thanks to the staff of Benton House of Aiken who provided wonderful loving care to Sarah over the last year. Services will be held in the chapel at Acacia Park Cemetery in North Tonawanda, NY where she will be laid to rest next to her husband on Thursday November 14th.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent in Sarah's name to SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare (199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801) https://www.letlovelive.org).

The funeral service will be Thursday afternoon, November 14th at 1 o'clock in the chapel at Acacia Park Cemetery, North Tonawanda, NY.

