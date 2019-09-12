Sergeant First Class Glenn Green
Aiken - Sergeant First Class Glenn E. Green, age 68, beloved husband to Mrs. Teresa Green, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday September 10th, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Paul Edward "Eddie" (Margaret) Green, Christopher Glenn (Amanda) Green and their mother, Deborah Anne Lundblade Green; step son, Joseph B. Jacobson; daughter, Melisa (Nicola) Mersini and her mother Sharon Bell; brother, Jimmie (Linda) Green; sisters, Martha Wells, Janice Williams; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Merceda Katherine Baxley Green; brother, Marvin Green; sister, Margaret Withrow; and step son, Jake Jacobson. Mr. Green proudly served his country in United States Army for 21 years, of which he retired. He served in the Vietnam War and in Operation Desert Storm. He was a highly decorated solider who loved his country. He was a faithful member of the Graniteville Community Church of God and was a loving person. He will be missed by all whose lives he impacted in his time on earth. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Friday September 13th, 2019 at 3pm at the Graniteville Community Church of God with Pastor Brandon L. Key officiating. The interment, with Full Military Honors, will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening September 12th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. The United States Army will serve at pallbearers. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 12, 2019