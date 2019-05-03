Scott Culp
AIKEN - Scott Culp, age 64, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Scott was born October 5, 1954 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Gaylord Melvin Culp and the late Helen V. Culp. Scott was an award-winning equestrian.
In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by a sister, Marsha Culp.
He is survived by a sister, Colleen Smith; a brother, Vaughn Culp (Maureen); and a nephew, Ryan Smith.
Services will be private.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 3 to May 4, 2019