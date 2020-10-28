Scott Paul MarzenBLUFFTON - Scott Paul Marzen, 55, of Bluffton, SC entered into eternal rest Friday, October 23, 2020, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.He was born March 27, 1965 in Boynton Beach, Florida, the son of Charles Scott Marzen and Niki Peterson Marzen.Scott was willful, independent, driven and found purpose in changing seasons. He spent his childhood in Aiken, SC and most of his adult life in Hilton Head, SC. Scott was an entrepreneur, the founder and owner of Air Force One, Heating and Air. He enjoyed the outdoors, music, and competitive racing.He is survived by his loving and caring daughters, Heather Renee Marzen and Jennifer Leigh Marzen; his father, Charles Scott Marzen (Diane Dyer); his sister, Jacquelyn M. Barron (Kirby Barron).Scott's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory at 11:00 am with visitation following until 1:00pm.