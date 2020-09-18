Scotty Bolt
Aiken - Mr. Scotty Bolt, 67, of Aiken, SC, husband of Janis Jenkins Bolt, entered into rest in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Born in Anderson County, SC, a son of the late Carl Henderson "Red" and Melba Shearer Bolt, he had been a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life. He graduated from Aiken High School and retired from SRS after thirty-eight years of service as a Computer Specialist. Brother Bolt was active in DeMolay as a young man, was a member of Aiken Lodge #156, A.F.M. and was a Shriner with the Aiken Shrine Club, where he served as President in 1993. Scotty enjoyed fishing, camping, four wheeling, Clemson football and Harleys. He also formerly coached Aiken Dixie Youth Baseball.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include sons, Shawn Bolt and his wife, Crystal, Warrenville, SC and B.J. Bolt and his companion, Tamara Key, Beech Island, SC; step-children and their spouses, Del and Suzanna Gregory, Grovetown, GA and Sonya and Ron Terwilliger, Conway, SC; siblings, Rebecca "Becky" Dinkins and her husband, Jack, Lexington, SC; the late Ricky Bolt and the late Tony Bolt, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. Private interment will take place in St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery, New Ellenton, SC.
The family has asked that memorials be made to Boy Scouts of America. (www.scouting.org
