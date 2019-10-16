Sean Delon 'Pop' Williams
Leesville - Sean Delon "Pop" Williams, of West Creek Road, entered into rest October 11, 2019. A Memorial service will be held 1 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnny Clark officiating.
Mr. Williams, a native of Edgefield County was a 1998 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. He attended Piedmont and the Midland Technical College. He was a truck driver for Amick Farms.
Survivors include his mother, Alberta McManus Williams, his father, Eddie (Ella) Blocker; three sisters, Miranda Williams, Myra (Andrew) Counts, Ninfa (Nelson) Williams; step sister, Jacqueline (Greg) Silbert; a brother, Reginald (Jessie) Williams; step brothers, Kendrick (Trina) Stevens and Larry Lott; god brother, Charles (Bernice) Sweeney; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of his mother, 242 Jehossee Drive, Aiken, SC.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary,
250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019