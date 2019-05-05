Seldon Andrew 'Andy' Gantt
EDGEFIELD - Seldon Andrew "Andy" Gantt, 58, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 1, 2018. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 7 at Ridge Crest Memorial Park.
Mr. Gantt was born in Aiken, SC, son of the late James Robert and Pearl Kneece Gantt. He was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church in Aiken. He was a graduate of Aiken High School. Mr. Gantt loved the Clemson Tigers and Fishing.
Surviving are his step-mother, Beth B. Gantt of Columbia; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Gantt, James (Janice) Gantt; nephews and nieces, Holli G. Brown (Andy) of Aiken, Lynli G. McDaniel (Wesley) of Warrenville, Mary G. Ulmer (Gene) of Orangeburg, Martin "Marty" Gantt of North Augusta, Robbie Gantt of Hanahan, and James T. Gantt, Jr (Lisa) of New York.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 5, 2019