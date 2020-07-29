Selma "Sam" Devich

AIKEN - Selma "Sam" Devich, 77, renown baker of rum cakes, cookies, bread and more, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Her dedication as a neonatal nurse for over 40 years led her to care for the littlest and most vulnerable when they needed it most. Selma's dedication to her cooking, nursing craft, and family was felt by friends and strangers alike. With all of life's trials and tribulations, Selma faced them with a smile... okay, sometimes a frown, but she always said, "It is what it is," and moved on. She will always have a light in this world. Thank you to Trinity Hospice of Aiken County for the excellent care they provided.



