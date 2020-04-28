|
SFC. Aaron Ernest Ladd
Aiken - SFC. Aaron Ladd, 69, United States Army Retired, of Aiken, SC, husband of the late Mary Ruth Caulder Ladd, known by many as "the Chicken Man", entered into rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in Charlotte County, FL, a son of the late Ernest and Mary Jewett Ladd, he had been a resident of the CSRA, since 1984. SFC Ladd, retired from the United States Army. For his meritorious and honorable service, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal 2ND OLC// Good Conduct Medal// 7th AWD//National Defense Service Medal// 2nd AWD//NCO//Professional Development Ribbon W/NUM 3//Army Service Ribbon//Overseas Service Ribbon W/NUM 4//Expert Marksmanship Badge Rifle, M-16. Following his retirement from the Army, he became Manager of AutoZone on Tobacco Road, where he also retired. He was a member of the former New Life Baptist Church. SFC Ladd enjoyed duck hunting, raising chickens, watching NASCAR and Gardening.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Amy and Wade Whittle, Ernest and Angie Ladd and Scott and Lesley Ladd, siblings, RT. Jewett, Anne Simons, Margie Weston, Sharon Dehart, Alice Cramer and Don Wilcox, grandchildren, Aaron Ladd and his wife, Olivia, Bradley Morris, Bryson Morris and his fiance, Katelyn Martin, Evynn Ladd, Lucius Ladd and Mary Ladd and a great-granddaughter, Oaklyn Ladd.
A graveside service with full military honors accorded by a United States Army Honor Guard, will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 2 o'clock in the Hephzibah-Vance Cemetery, Hephzibah, GA.
Memorials may be made to the Augusta Chapter of the .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 28 to May 6, 2020