SGT Seth Thomas, US Army
Aiken - Aiken - SGT Seth Alan Thomas, US Army, 23, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Seth was a lifelong resident of Aiken, and a 2014 graduate of Aiken High School. Seth served in the US Army Military Police, with assignments in Germany and South Korea and he was currently stationed at Ft. Stewart, GA.
Seth was a ray of light to all who knew him. He was very warm-hearted, and always seemed to sense when others needed to be cheered-up or supported in any way. Seth loved his family. His only wishes were to serve his country well, make his parents proud, and to love and be loved by family and friends. He succeeded in all of these.
He is survived by his parents, Gene Austin Thomas, Jr. and Vicki Rentz Thomas, Aiken; sister, Vicki Denise Burch, Aiken; paternal grandmother, Beatrice Thomas, Bullhead City, AZ; aunts and uncles, Margaret (Richard Hallick) West, Tucson, AZ, Judy (Charlie) Young, Summerville, SC, Wendy (Billy) Munn, Rocky Mount, NC; numerous cousins and great cousins.
Seth was preceded in death by a sister, Ashton Thomas; paternal grandfather, Gene Austin Thomas, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Buddy and Julia Mable Rentz of Bamberg.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019, and a Celebration of Life will begin at 5:00 PM at Cedar Creek Church, Banks Mill Campus, with Pastor Phillip Lee officiating. Full military honors will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 27, 2019