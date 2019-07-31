Shamond Dalik Perry
AIKEN - Mr. Shamond Dalik Perry, 20, of 569 Wildhaven Dr, entered into rest July 28, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Perry was a Class Of 2018 graduate of South Aiken High School.
Survivors include his mother, Tameisha Perry, Aiken; Grandmother, Tamara Perry, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 31, 2019