Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Sharon Melissa Lewis


1961 - 2020
Sharon Melissa Lewis Obituary
Sharon Melissa Lewis
Aiken - Ms. Sharon Melissa Lewis, age 58, of 363 Shiloh Heights Rd passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta, GA. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Thursday at Jessamine Memorial Gardens with Rev. Willie A. Blocker officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. and Catherine McCrimmon Lewis and her brother, Gregory Lewis, while leaving to cherish many memories: her sister, Karen L. (Ernest) Drummings, Aiken, SC; brothers, Robert L. Lewis, Jr, Bangor, ME, Ronnie V. (Glendora) Lewis, Danville, VA, Donald V. Lewis, Aiken, and Victor (Karen) Lewis, Trenton, SC; a host of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 6-7 PM. Friends may call the residence of her sister, 304 Church St., NW, 803 642 1238 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 Wednesday from 3-8 PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 29 to Apr. 8, 2020
