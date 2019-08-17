Shayna L. Odom
Atlanta, GA - Ms. Shayna L. Odom, of Hipp Street, entered into rest August 13, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church of which the Rev. Chauncey A. Scott pastor and Rev. Alonzo Pressley eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 2 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Odom, was a cosmetologist and a member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, James D. Odom; a daughter, Shage Aaron; her father, James Odom all of Atlanta, GA; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. The funeral procession will leave the residence of Doretha Floyd, 1035 Morgan Street, New Ellenton at 2 p.m.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort Street, Aiken, SC (803) 648-0134.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 17, 2019