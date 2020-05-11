Shelby Powers ScottAIKEN - Mrs. Shelby Powers Scott, age 82, entered into rest surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Rocky Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Thomas Shirk officiating. Mrs. Scott was the daughter of the late Mr. Clarence Powers and the late Mrs. Holem Marie Prince Powers and the beloved wife of the late Mr. Faroll Ray Scott. She was a South Carolina native and had made Aiken her home for 50 years. She was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church and a member of their Adult Sunday School class. Mrs. Scott loved taking care of others as a caregiver to many people. Her hobbies included gardening, fishing, baking, and travelling. Survivors include: One son Jimmy (Tina) Scott, Aiken; three daughters Marie Demorest, Keysville, GA, Debra Humbertson, Tampa, FL, and Shirley Vuick, Aiken; ten grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by one son, Gene Ray "Buster" Scott, two brothers Bill Powers and Jim Powers and one sister Mary Hughes. Due to Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, the funeral home will allow visitors from 9 am-5 pm on Monday May 11, 2020. A visitation with the family will take place on Monday May 11, 2020 from 6-8 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175.During these times, no more than 10 people outside of the immediate family will be allowed in the visit room at one time. The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Cole Funeral Home Facebook page.Please sign the online registry at