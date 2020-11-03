1/1
Sheldon Fishbein
Sheldon Fishbein
AIKEN - Mr. Sheldon Howard "Shelly" Fishbein, 75, beloved husband of Judy Fishbein, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Shelly was born in Chicago, IL on May 4, 1945 to the late Isadore and Gertrude Snitofsky Fishbein. He spent his career as an appliance repairman and was a talented service technician. Shelly was an avid bowler and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and a doting Pa to his grandchildren, for whom he worshiped.
In addition to his wife, Shelly is survived by a daughter, Heather (Chris) Hanner, and two grandchildren, Avery and Evan Hanner.
Shelly was passionate about feeding the hungry and would love to have donations in lieu of flowers made to Golden Harvest Food Bank, 81 Capital Dr., Aiken, SC 29803.
There are no planned services.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, 2020.
