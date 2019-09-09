Rev. Shelley Anderson
AIKEN - The Reverend Shelley Susan (Springer) Anderson, 71, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Shelley was born in Superior, WI, a daughter of the late William R. Springer and Marjorie H. Springer. She had made Aiken, SC her home since 2010. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed careers as a high school home economics teacher, caterer, minister, and a hospital Chaplain which included administrating the Hospital Chaplaincy Program for Las Vegas, NV.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Walter Anderson; children, Bradley & wife Amanda Anderson, St. Louis, MO; Stefanie & husband Christopher Drexel, Phoenix, AZ; Vicki & husband Michael Stanley, Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Michael Stanley Jr., and Loralei Grace Stanley, Aiken, SC; sisters, Cathy & husband Mike Hawley, Superior, WI, and Terri & husband Joe Tytor, Las Vegas, NV.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Christian Heritage Church, Graniteville, SC, with the Reverend Johnathan Randall officiating. Interment will be held in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in her honor to Christian Heritage Church, 285 Ascauga Lake Rd., Graniteville, SC 29829.
Shelley's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 9, 2019