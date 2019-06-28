Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheryl ReneÊ» Roberts. View Sign Service Information Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-648-7175 Send Flowers Obituary

Sheryl Rene' Roberts

Aiken - A celebration of life service for Ms. Sheryl Rene' Roberts age 51 will be held 2:00 pm Saturday June 29, 2019 at Church of God of Prophecy, Gloverville, SC with Pastor Lance Skipper and Pastor Delores Matthews officiating. Burial will be private. Ms. Roberts was a native and a life long resident of Aiken County. She a daughter of the late Mr. Virgle Roberts and the late Ms. Evelyn Phillips Roberts. Ms. Roberts was a 1986 graduate of South Aiken High School and was an industrial maintenance engineer with several manufacturing companies as well as with Michelin Tire, Lexington, SC for over 3 years. She enjoyed singing, playing the trumpet, and guitar. Ms. Roberts also enjoyed fixing all kind of things that were broken and helping out stray cats. She attended Church of God of Prophecy in Gloverville. Survivors include her fiance', Christopher Antwine, Bath, SC; three sisters, Wanda (Timothy Dec.) Smart, Lexington, SC, Donna Roberts, Aiken, Lynn (Mark) Rabel, West Columbia, SC. Ms. Roberts was predeceased by two brothers, Marcus and Dale Roberts. The Roberts family would like to express a gratitude of thanks to Fran Cook and the Staff of MSA Hospice of Aiken for all the compasionate care they gave Ms. Roberts. In lieu of flowers the family suggested that memorials be made to Gloverville Church of God of Prophecy, c/o Pastor Lance Skipper, 139 Barrett Street Langley, SC 29834. A visitation with the family will take place following the service at the church. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:

www.colefuneralhomeinc.com



Sheryl Rene' RobertsAiken - A celebration of life service for Ms. Sheryl Rene' Roberts age 51 will be held 2:00 pm Saturday June 29, 2019 at Church of God of Prophecy, Gloverville, SC with Pastor Lance Skipper and Pastor Delores Matthews officiating. Burial will be private. Ms. Roberts was a native and a life long resident of Aiken County. She a daughter of the late Mr. Virgle Roberts and the late Ms. Evelyn Phillips Roberts. Ms. Roberts was a 1986 graduate of South Aiken High School and was an industrial maintenance engineer with several manufacturing companies as well as with Michelin Tire, Lexington, SC for over 3 years. She enjoyed singing, playing the trumpet, and guitar. Ms. Roberts also enjoyed fixing all kind of things that were broken and helping out stray cats. She attended Church of God of Prophecy in Gloverville. Survivors include her fiance', Christopher Antwine, Bath, SC; three sisters, Wanda (Timothy Dec.) Smart, Lexington, SC, Donna Roberts, Aiken, Lynn (Mark) Rabel, West Columbia, SC. Ms. Roberts was predeceased by two brothers, Marcus and Dale Roberts. The Roberts family would like to express a gratitude of thanks to Fran Cook and the Staff of MSA Hospice of Aiken for all the compasionate care they gave Ms. Roberts. In lieu of flowers the family suggested that memorials be made to Gloverville Church of God of Prophecy, c/o Pastor Lance Skipper, 139 Barrett Street Langley, SC 29834. A visitation with the family will take place following the service at the church. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at: Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close