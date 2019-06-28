Sheryl Rene' Roberts
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Ms. Sheryl Rene' Roberts age 51 will be held 2:00 pm Saturday June 29, 2019 at Church of God of Prophecy, Gloverville, SC with Pastor Lance Skipper and Pastor Delores Matthews officiating. Burial will be private. Ms. Roberts was a native and a life long resident of Aiken County. She a daughter of the late Mr. Virgle Roberts and the late Ms. Evelyn Phillips Roberts. Ms. Roberts was a 1986 graduate of South Aiken High School and was an industrial maintenance engineer with several manufacturing companies as well as with Michelin Tire, Lexington, SC for over 3 years. She enjoyed singing, playing the trumpet, and guitar. Ms. Roberts also enjoyed fixing all kind of things that were broken and helping out stray cats. She attended Church of God of Prophecy in Gloverville. Survivors include her fiance', Christopher Antwine, Bath, SC; three sisters, Wanda (Timothy Dec.) Smart, Lexington, SC, Donna Roberts, Aiken, Lynn (Mark) Rabel, West Columbia, SC. Ms. Roberts was predeceased by two brothers, Marcus and Dale Roberts. The Roberts family would like to express a gratitude of thanks to Fran Cook and the Staff of MSA Hospice of Aiken for all the compasionate care they gave Ms. Roberts. In lieu of flowers the family suggested that memorials be made to Gloverville Church of God of Prophecy, c/o Pastor Lance Skipper, 139 Barrett Street Langley, SC 29834. A visitation with the family will take place following the service at the church. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 28, 2019