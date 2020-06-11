Shiquam Lvell Oakman
Warrenville - Mr. Shiquam Lvell Oakman, 26, of 144 Saint John's Place, son of Mrs. Jeanette Paige Oakman entered into eternal rest Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral arrangements to be announced. Friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 11, 2020.