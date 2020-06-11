Or Copy this URL to Share

Shiquam Lvell Oakman

Warrenville - Mr. Shiquam Lvell Oakman, 26, of 144 Saint John's Place, son of Mrs. Jeanette Paige Oakman entered into eternal rest Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral arrangements to be announced. Friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.



