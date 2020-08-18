1/1
Shirley Ann Govenettio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Govenettio
AIKEN - SHIRLEY ANN GOVENETTIO, 83, beloved wife of John L. Govenettio, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Buffalo, NY, Shirley was the daughter of the late William and May Stump Osckasi. She lived most of her life in the Hamburg, NY area and retired as a copywriter with A M & A's and J. C. Penny. She and John moved to Aiken County in 1995 and both were active volunteers with ACTS. She was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 60 years, John, include two sons, Tim Govenettio (Dora), Aiken, John W. Govenettio (Mindy), Hamburg, NY; four grandchildren, Braydyn, Cullen, Tony and Angelo; three great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday afternoon, August 19th at 2 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC.
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved