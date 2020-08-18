Shirley Ann GovenettioAIKEN - SHIRLEY ANN GOVENETTIO, 83, beloved wife of John L. Govenettio, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence.A native of Buffalo, NY, Shirley was the daughter of the late William and May Stump Osckasi. She lived most of her life in the Hamburg, NY area and retired as a copywriter with A M & A's and J. C. Penny. She and John moved to Aiken County in 1995 and both were active volunteers with ACTS. She was of the Catholic faith.Surviving, in addition to her husband of 60 years, John, include two sons, Tim Govenettio (Dora), Aiken, John W. Govenettio (Mindy), Hamburg, NY; four grandchildren, Braydyn, Cullen, Tony and Angelo; three great-grandchildren.A Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday afternoon, August 19th at 2 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC.Visit the online guestbook at