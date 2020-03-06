|
Shirley Evans
Aiken - Mrs. Shirley Ann Hutchinson Evans, 72, of Aiken, SC, wife of the late Jack Evans, Jr., entered into rest peacefully, in the comfort of her home, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of the late Jim Wood Hutchinson and the late Joyce Plunkett. An automobile accident forced her to retire early from the Graniteville Company. She was also a licensed Beautician. She was a Past Worth Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Miss Shirley enjoyed making jewelry and sewing.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children, Lisa Ann Blackburn and Jim Travis Evans and his wife, Stacie, all of Aiken, SC; sister, Barbara Sanders, Augusta, GA and grandchildren, Amber Nicole Mosier, Caleb Nix, Gerald, Lacie, Skyler and Nevaeh Plotner, Eric Brown, Jr and Jim Travis Evans, Jr., as well as several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and her fur child, 'Susie-Q".
The family will greet friends on (this evening) Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Jared Pemper will officiate. Interment with Eastern Star Rites, will follow in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 18, 2020