North Augusta - Mrs. Shirley Flanders McCary, 80, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
The family will greet friends Sunday beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC and A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel with Rev. Brad Royal officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park, Edgefield, SC. Please visit hatcherfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence and view the complete obituary.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 16, 2019