Shirley Hardy
WAGENER - Mrs. Shirley Widener Hardy, 74, entered into rest Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Mrs. Shirley is the widow of the late George Richard Hardy. They had been married for 55 years at his passing in 2018. She is the mother of Cynthia Hardy and Cheryl Hardy Poole. She is grandmother of Hank Richard William Poole and Emma Jean Marie Poole. Mrs. Shirley is the sister of Dean (Linda) Widener of Rutherfordton, NC and sister-in-law of Tom (Barbara) Hardy of AR. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Shirley was born in Wagener, SC to the late Theodore and Betty Rae Poole Widener. She traveled for many years with her husband while he worked with Irby Construction Company.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday in the Wagener Cemetery. Pastor Marlon Hudson will be ministering.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Wagener Museum at P. O. Box 1004, Wagener, SC 29164 or the charity of your choice
Condolences may be made online to the Hardy family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com
