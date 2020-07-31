1/
Shirley Hardy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Hardy
WAGENER - Mrs. Shirley Widener Hardy, 74, entered into rest Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Mrs. Shirley is the widow of the late George Richard Hardy. They had been married for 55 years at his passing in 2018. She is the mother of Cynthia Hardy and Cheryl Hardy Poole. She is grandmother of Hank Richard William Poole and Emma Jean Marie Poole. Mrs. Shirley is the sister of Dean (Linda) Widener of Rutherfordton, NC and sister-in-law of Tom (Barbara) Hardy of AR. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Shirley was born in Wagener, SC to the late Theodore and Betty Rae Poole Widener. She traveled for many years with her husband while he worked with Irby Construction Company.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday in the Wagener Cemetery. Pastor Marlon Hudson will be ministering.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Wagener Museum at P. O. Box 1004, Wagener, SC 29164 or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made online to the Hardy family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Wagener Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blizzard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved