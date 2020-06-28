Shirley M. Minkler
Shirley M. Minkler
Aiken - SHIRLEY MAE MINKLER, 80, widow of John C. Minkler, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at A U Medical Center.
A native of Red Springs, NC, Shirley was a daughter of the late Hubert L. and Esther Pender Williams. She lived most of her life in Aiken and was the retired owner of Blue Front II Bar & Grill in New Ellenton. She loved traveling, bird watching and playing pool. She and John were supporters of VFW Savannah River Post 5877.
Survivors include three daughters, Anita Fox, Aiken, Janet Brady (Wade), Covington, GA, Jayne Rybak (Robert), Reno, NV; three sons, David Minkler, Wabash, IN, John Minkler (Keli), Wabash, IN, Wayne Minkler, Hazleton, IN; twelve grandchildren, Adam Pridgen, Chelsea Fox, Kellen Brady, Pierce Brady, Christina Brady, Heather Hampton, Ryan Lange, Kaylee Minkler, Nicole Minkler, Casey Minkler, Alex Minkler, Jamie Minkler; eight great-grandchildren, Aalyah Lane, Meliyah Cooper, Riley Cooper, Tatum Heckman, D. J. Heckman, Tesla Heckman, Loki Heckman, Orion Heckman.
In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Michael L. Pridgen; two brothers, Gorman L. Williams, Frank Lamar Williams.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1st at Noon at Southlawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will follow at VFW Savannah River Post 5877, 116 Midway Circle, Aiken, SC 29803.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Anita Fox, 844 Partridge Bend Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 28 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
