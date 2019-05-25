Shirley N. Johnson, Jr.
New Ellenton - SHIRLEY NEWTON JOHNSON, JR., 94, husband of the late Alice Belt Johnson, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Marmet, WV, Shirley was a son of the late Shirley Newton Johnson and Hattie Wilson Johnson. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving in World War II. Shirley moved to New Ellenton in 1954 to work as an E & I mechanic for DuPont at the Savannah River Plant and retired in 1990. He was a long-time member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Ellenton and was instrumental in beginning the church's tape ministry. He was a founding board member of Tri-Development Center of Aiken County.
Survivors include a daughter, Lorri Mandel (James), Greenville, SC; a son, Jerry Johnson, Conyers, GA; four grandchildren, Nicole Ferron, Kianna Mandel, Alisha Paul, Steve Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Georgia Paul, Michael Johnson and a close friend, Don Matera, New Ellenton.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Johnson.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 26th evening from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held Monday morning, May 27th at 10 o'clock at the graveside in St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery. Chaplain Riley Hammond, The Rev. Robert Reeves and Ben Barnes will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul UMC, 600 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809.
