Shirley P. Collins

BARNWELL - Shirley P. Collins, 76 went into eternal rest on August 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Dyches Funeral Home Chapel, Barnwell, SC with the Rev. Rommie Martin officiating.

Shirley was the daughter of the late Hobart and Verdia Jane Holcomb. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by many.

Survivors include one son, Mitchell (Kirsten) Collins of Aiken, SC; Four sisters Laverne Bohannan of McDonough, GA, Rovella (Guy) Phillips of Barnwell, SC, Linda (Maurice) Still of Barnwell, SC, Darlene Sheets of Williston, SC and daughter-in-law Beth Collins of Watkinsville, GA. Three grandchildren, Katie (William) Elliott of West Point, MS, Sam Collins of Watkinsville, Ga and Mason Collins of Aiken, SC. Two great grandchildren, George and Lillian Elliott, West Point, MS.

Shirley was preceded in death by a son Marty Collins and her brother Lloyd Powell and her sister Jane Sheets.

