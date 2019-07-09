Shirley Ryan
WILLISTON - Mrs. Shirley Ryan entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 5, 2019. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc.
Family and friends may call the residence of Mrs. Shirley Ryan, 26 Green Court, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc., 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808.
www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 9, 2019