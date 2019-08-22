Shirley Sellers Parker
Aiken - Mrs. Shirley Sellers Parker, 83, beloved wife of Earl Garland Parker, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 Friday, August 23, 2019 at Millbrook Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church at 10:00 AM. Pallbearers will be Shirley's grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shirley's Chapel Sunday School Class.
Born in Chesterfield, SC Shirley was a daughter of the late Thomas Sinclair and Cora Oliver Sellers. Shirley worked as a pharmacy tech for Aiken Drug for over 20 years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband Earl, Shirley is survived by a daughter, Sharon P. (Eddie) Carter; two sons, Chris Parker, Gregg (Erin) Parker, all of Aiken; son-in-law, Tim Denton, Rock Hill, SC; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Frances (Don) Jenkins, Madison, WI, one brother, Al Sellers, Chesterfield, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda E. Denton; a grandchild, Justin Carter and 13 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Millbrook Baptist Church Chapel Preservation Fund, 223 South Aiken Blvd., SE Aiken, SC 29803.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 22, 2019