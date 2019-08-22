Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Sellers Parker. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Millbrook Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Millbrook Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Sellers Parker

Aiken - Mrs. Shirley Sellers Parker, 83, beloved wife of Earl Garland Parker, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 Friday, August 23, 2019 at Millbrook Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church at 10:00 AM. Pallbearers will be Shirley's grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shirley's Chapel Sunday School Class.

Born in Chesterfield, SC Shirley was a daughter of the late Thomas Sinclair and Cora Oliver Sellers. Shirley worked as a pharmacy tech for Aiken Drug for over 20 years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her husband Earl, Shirley is survived by a daughter, Sharon P. (Eddie) Carter; two sons, Chris Parker, Gregg (Erin) Parker, all of Aiken; son-in-law, Tim Denton, Rock Hill, SC; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Frances (Don) Jenkins, Madison, WI, one brother, Al Sellers, Chesterfield, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda E. Denton; a grandchild, Justin Carter and 13 siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Millbrook Baptist Church Chapel Preservation Fund, 223 South Aiken Blvd., SE Aiken, SC 29803.

SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC 29803

Visit the online guestbook at

www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com



Shirley Sellers ParkerAiken - Mrs. Shirley Sellers Parker, 83, beloved wife of Earl Garland Parker, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.Funeral services will be held 11:00 Friday, August 23, 2019 at Millbrook Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church at 10:00 AM. Pallbearers will be Shirley's grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shirley's Chapel Sunday School Class.Born in Chesterfield, SC Shirley was a daughter of the late Thomas Sinclair and Cora Oliver Sellers. Shirley worked as a pharmacy tech for Aiken Drug for over 20 years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.In addition to her husband Earl, Shirley is survived by a daughter, Sharon P. (Eddie) Carter; two sons, Chris Parker, Gregg (Erin) Parker, all of Aiken; son-in-law, Tim Denton, Rock Hill, SC; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Frances (Don) Jenkins, Madison, WI, one brother, Al Sellers, Chesterfield, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda E. Denton; a grandchild, Justin Carter and 13 siblings.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Millbrook Baptist Church Chapel Preservation Fund, 223 South Aiken Blvd., SE Aiken, SC 29803.SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC 29803Visit the online guestbook at Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close