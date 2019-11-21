Shirley Smith
AIKEN - Ms. Shirley Ann Smith, 65, of 550 East Gate Dr, formerly of Williston, SC, entered into rest November 20, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Ms. Smith was a member of Jesus Christ Tabernacle, Aiken.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Ann (James) Johnson, Fayetteville, NC & Keonia Smith, Barnwell; two sisters, Brenda Midder, Atlanta, GA & Linda Barrett, Columbus, GA; one brother, Daniel L. Smith, Hampton, VA; one grandchild; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Nov. 21, 2019