Shirley "Sissy" Willis Fallaw
Batesburg - Graveside Services for Shirley "Sissy" W. Fallaw, 70, will be held at 2:00pm Friday March 27, 2020 at Fallaw Family Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. John Bradley Willis and Rev. Andrew Sidney Fallaw officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kedron Baptist Church, 233 Kedron Church Road Aiken, SC 29805, PO Box 1719 Aiken SC 29802. Barr-Price Funeral Home Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Fallaw passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020. Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Ralph Willis and Mary Elizabeth Bradley.
Surviving are her husband James W. Fallaw Sr.; son, James W. Fallaw Jr.; daughter, Hope Fallaw Reece; brother, Rev. Dr. John Bradley Willis; sister, Joanna Willis-Bright; 6 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2020