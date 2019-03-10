Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Siegfried "Ziggy" Maak. View Sign

Siegfried 'Ziggy' Maak

EVANS, Ga. - Mr. Siegfried (Ziggy) Maak, beloved husband of Angela Waters Maak, entered into rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at University Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Bartram Trail Golf Club, 470 Bartram Trail Club Drive, Evans, GA 30809

Mr. Maak was an avid golfer and a member of the Bartram Trail Golf Club.

In addition to his wife, Angela, he is survived by his mother, Katie Maak, his son, Derek Maak (Kristal), his daughters, Danielle Maak and Amber Savoy, his brothers, Jeorg Maak (Pam) and Werner Maak (Jane), a sister, Hilda Byron (David) and grandchildren, Kailyn, Ziggy, Kamden and Kambria Maak. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marina Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either: (wounded

) or The First Tee of Augusta (

