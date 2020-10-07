Silas Edward Wynn

Aiken - Silas Edward Wynn age 78, of Aiken, South Carolina passed away on September 30, 2020 surrounded by family.

Mr. Wynn was a native of Savannah, Georgia. He attended Chatham County Public School System. He served 21 years in the United States Army. He was honorable discharged in the year of 1981 as a Staff Sergeant E-6. He was employed by Wackenhut for over 20 years.

Friends may visit Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home 126 Fairfield Street S.E., Aiken, SC 29801 (803) 649-6123 Thursday from 3-7 PM. The graveside services officiated by Pastor George Key and burial will be held on October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, South Carolina (I20, Exit 80).



