Sina Rawls Gantt
WAGENER - Mrs. Sina Rawls Gantt, 96, entered into rest Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Mrs. Sina is the wife of the late Frank Wayne Gantt, Sr. She is the mother of Brenda "Polly" Cooper, Frank Wayne (Dottie) Gantt, Jr., and Julie Anne Gantt. She is the grandmother of Brenda (Thomas) Allegood, Traci (Jermain) Martin, Sommer (Wesley) Yon, Tripp Gantt, Bailey (Cody) West, and the late Travis Cromer. Mrs. Sina is the great grandmother of 7.
Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Berlin Baptist Church. Funeral Service will also be in the church sanctuary at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the Gantt family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 12, 2019