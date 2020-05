Sis. Gloria ScottSALLEY - SIS. GLORIA SCOTT, 63 of 252 Jewelweed Road, Salley, South Carolina entered her heavenly home on May 16, 2020.Those left to cherish her precious memories are her son, Dion Demiracle Walker; her mother, Louise McCutcheon Scott; three stepchildren; three brothers; five sisters and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Church of Deliverance in Springfield, South Carolina. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 pm at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses, South Carolina.Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net