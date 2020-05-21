Sis. Gloria Scott
SALLEY - SIS. GLORIA SCOTT, 63 of 252 Jewelweed Road, Salley, South Carolina entered her heavenly home on May 16, 2020.
Those left to cherish her precious memories are her son, Dion Demiracle Walker; her mother, Louise McCutcheon Scott; three stepchildren; three brothers; five sisters and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Church of Deliverance in Springfield, South Carolina. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 pm at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses, South Carolina.
Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
SALLEY - SIS. GLORIA SCOTT, 63 of 252 Jewelweed Road, Salley, South Carolina entered her heavenly home on May 16, 2020.
Those left to cherish her precious memories are her son, Dion Demiracle Walker; her mother, Louise McCutcheon Scott; three stepchildren; three brothers; five sisters and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Church of Deliverance in Springfield, South Carolina. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 pm at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses, South Carolina.
Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 21 to May 27, 2020.