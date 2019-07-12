Skyler Burton Lightbody
Aiken - SKYLER BURTON LIGHTBODY, 23, son of Doug and Elizabeth Lightbody passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
A graduate of South Aiken High School, Class of 2014, Skyler had a great love for sports, especially soccer. During his childhood he played on multiple regional club soccer teams playing all across America. His competitive youth career culminated in two All-State team recognitions in 2013 and 2014. He retained this love for soccer, continuing to play in multiple community leagues in the Aiken/Augusta area.
Survivors in addition to his parents, Doug and Elizabeth, include his brother, Trevor Lightbody (Katie), Lexington, SC; two sisters, Carly Lightbody, Charleston, SC, Madison Lightbody, Greenville, SC; two nephews, Cooper and Sam and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, July 13th beginning at 3 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 4 o'clock at the funeral home with The Rev. Wes Holbrook officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 12, 2019