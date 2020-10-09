Skyler Keith WrightAiken - A celebration of life service for Mr. Skyler Keith Wright, age 24, will be held 3:00 pm Saturday October 10, 2020 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlie Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in the Wright Family Cemetery off Wrights Mill Road, Aiken, SC.Skyler entered into rest Saturday October 3, 2020 in Aiken and was born March 9, 1996 in Aiken and was a life long resident of Aiken County, SC. He was the son of Mr. Stuart Wright, Aiken and the late Ms. Julie Green Shephard. Sklyer resided with his paternal grandparents, Robert and Barbara Wright of Aiken. Sklyer had a love of fishing, electronics, and was an avid Georgia Bulldog Fan. He repaired his first computer at the age of 12. and received his GED at the of 16. Skyler had started a business course at Ashurst College for a Career, and had been sick in the last year of his life where he got into studying the Bible. He was loved by his family very much and will be greatly missed.Additional survivors include three sisters, Jennifer Shepard New, Aiken, Missy Shepard, Graniteville, Jessica Shepard, Langley; one uncle Ben Smith, Graniteville; three aunts, Mary Nel Smith, Graniteville, Kathy Blevins, Warrenville, Mary Wright; a number of Nieces, and Nephews, and friends.Pallbearers will be Chris Wright, Randy Williams, Byron Wright, Chase Wright, Jeremy Gilliam, Clint Schultz, Erick Barrante, and Dannny Sanders. A visitation with the family will take place 6-8 pm Friday October 9, 2020 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Because of the Covid-19 situation masks will be required at the visitation and funeral and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live-streamed on the COLE FUNERAL HOME facebook page.Please sign the online registry at: