Sonny "George" Williams
NEW HOLLAND - Mr. Sonny Floyd "George" Williams, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
George is the loving husband of Sarah Sheppard Williams. He is the father of Sonny Finley "Finn" (Mary) Williams, Stephen Floyd (Dawn) Williams both of West Columbia, Denise (Tim Gilbert) Waters of Cumming, GA, Kevin (Sandy) Waters of Batesburg, and the late Terressa Waters. He is the grandfather of Chance (Candace) Williams, Lance (Sydney) Williams, Vance (Bailey) Williams, Ryann Williams, Reese Williams, and Meagan Danielle Waters; the great grandfather of Cailynn Williams, Cadence Williams, Faron Williams, and Madelyn June Williams. He is the brother of Henderson (Elizabeth) Williams of Neeses, and Peggy W. (Bob) Derrick of Lexington. George is the son of the late Clarence Finley "Shaw" Williams and the late Reba Hutto Williams.
George was born in Orangeburg County. He was a member of Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church near Neeses where he served for over 48 years in many capacities including Sunday School Superintendent and Church Secretary. George was a Specialist 4 E4 veteran of the U. S. Army National Guard. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas/AGY with over 42 years of service.
A Memorial Service will be 3 pm on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church. Visitation will follow the Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all memorials be made to Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2610 Ninety Six Rd, Neeses, SC 29107 Condolences may be made to the Williams family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 21, 2019