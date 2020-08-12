1/
S.T. Chief Dobbs Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share S.T.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S.T. "Chief" Dobbs, Jr.
Aiken - Mr. S.T. Dobbs, Jr., age 70, of 1301 Senate Drive, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held 10 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Union Baptist Church in Trenton, SC. S.T. leaves to cherish his memory; brother, Eugene Dobbs, Sr. (Barbara); three aunts; a brother-in-law, Henry Mathis, six nieces, six nephews, other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 Today from 5-8 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved