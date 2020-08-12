Or Copy this URL to Share

Aiken - Mr. S.T. Dobbs, Jr., age 70, of 1301 Senate Drive, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held 10 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Union Baptist Church in Trenton, SC. S.T. leaves to cherish his memory; brother, Eugene Dobbs, Sr. (Barbara); three aunts; a brother-in-law, Henry Mathis, six nieces, six nephews, other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 Today from 5-8 PM.



