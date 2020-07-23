1/1
Stacie R. Danforth
1971 - 2020
Stacie R. Danforth
Aiken - Miss Stacie R. Danforth, age 49, of 1221 Carriage Dr. entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at University Hospital Augusta, GA. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence, however condolences may be expressed via telephone to her sister Deirdra Danforth @ 803-270-3626 or to Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St SE, Aiken, SC 29801@ 803-649-6123.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
July 23, 2020
Stacy thanks for the wonderful times we had. Your smile lit up a room. I am so blessed to have you as a family member and a friend. RIP MY FAMILY MEMBER UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.
CLYDE
Family
July 23, 2020
my love you will be miss Rest in heaven love you
Gregory Danforth
Family
July 23, 2020
I'm so loss for words S.I.P Stacie your were a very sweet ladies rest in Paradise send my Condolences and Prayers to the family.
Sheila Key
