Stacie R. Danforth

Aiken - Miss Stacie R. Danforth, age 49, of 1221 Carriage Dr. entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at University Hospital Augusta, GA. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence, however condolences may be expressed via telephone to her sister Deirdra Danforth @ 803-270-3626 or to Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St SE, Aiken, SC 29801@ 803-649-6123.



