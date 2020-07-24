Stacie R. Danforth

Aiken - Ms. Stacie R. Danforth, age 49, of 1221 Carriage Dr. entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at University Hospital Augusta, GA.

Stacie was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ellen Johnson Danforth and her sister, Melissa Danforth Rainey; while leaving to cherish her memory; her father, Ted Danforth; three sisters, Betty Jean Young, Jacqueline Dicks, and Deidra Danforth; brother, Don Danforth (Minnie); a host of other relatives and loving friends.

Graveside services will be held 9 AM Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1811 Williston Rd, Beech Island, SC with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor. In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence, however condolences may be expressed via telephone to her sister Deidra Danforth or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809 @ 803-649-6123, Today from 4-7 PM.



