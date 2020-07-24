1/1
Stacie R. Danforth
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
Stacie R. Danforth
Aiken - Ms. Stacie R. Danforth, age 49, of 1221 Carriage Dr. entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at University Hospital Augusta, GA.
Stacie was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ellen Johnson Danforth and her sister, Melissa Danforth Rainey; while leaving to cherish her memory; her father, Ted Danforth; three sisters, Betty Jean Young, Jacqueline Dicks, and Deidra Danforth; brother, Don Danforth (Minnie); a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Graveside services will be held 9 AM Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1811 Williston Rd, Beech Island, SC with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor. In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence, however condolences may be expressed via telephone to her sister Deidra Danforth or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809 @ 803-649-6123, Today from 4-7 PM.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Runs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Chapel
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC 29809
803-649-6123
Memories & Condolences
15 entries
July 24, 2020
This was a hard pill to swallow. Stacie will be truly missed.we had some good times, working at long john silver and them Sunday dinners you use to bring us to work ,attending church. RIP Stacie


Chalene Blocker
Friend
July 24, 2020
You could past by Stacy without seeing those dimples. Always smiling and cutting jokes. You will be greatly missed. Heaven has truly gained a beautiful new Angel.
Edith Hicks-Ogletree
July 24, 2020
The Danforth family,
My cousin Stacie will be truly missed. She was a student and a cheerleader of mine, while attending New Ellenton middle school. She alway had a beautiful smile when she saw me.
May God continue to strengthen the family.
Minnie Chavous
Family
July 24, 2020
My condolences to this wonderful family. Y’all hold a special place in my heart. I’ll never forget Sunday dinners, followed by a nap. A very inviting home, that’s why I know y’all will make it through. With my agape love and support,
Sharon
July 24, 2020
To the Danforth and Johnson Family,
Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow we feel for the passing of your beloved Stacie. May the Lord bring you and your family the much-needed comfort and peace during this painful time.
The Bryant Family (Willie James, Beatrice, & Linda)
Lesha Bryant
Friend
I am sorry for your loss. May your family find comfort during this difficult time from the God of all comfort.
July 24, 2020
Stacie will be truly missed. She was loved by all her family, her sisters, brother, nieces and nephews and her sister-law in Minnie. Love you, Stacie.
Minnie
Family
July 24, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. My heart is heavy, we pray that God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time.
Stacie always greeted you with her beautiful smile. I will cherish this memory. RIP.
Diane Reed Johnson
Friend
July 24, 2020
Stacie,
You left me without saying goodbye. I'm so heartbroken but I can rest assured that you are no longer suffering. I never ever thought this day would come so soon. You were my baby sister and I was the BOSS as you would say. I will miss us playing phone tag. I will always cherish our late night and early morning conversations, the ones where we were arguing about any and everything. Your big sister will always love you and carry you in my heart. When I get sad I'll just think of that smile and everything will be ok. I'm going to miss that angelic voice of yours. I can hear you now saying "Don't worry about me sis, I'm ok." You loved to sing "I'M SAFE IN HIS ARMS" and now you truly are. I'm going to miss you my baby sister.......

Betty Jean Young
Friend
July 23, 2020
Stacie, I am completely heartbroken over your passing. I will remember you for your smile, the laughs we shared, the advise and guidance you gave and for having the biggest heart ever. I'll be praying for the strength of your dad, sisters, brother,your nieces and nephews and all the rest of the family. Until we meet again, I love you!!
Alicia Starlings
Family
July 23, 2020
Stacy thanks for the wonderful times we had. Your smile lit up a room. I am so blessed to have you as a family member and a friend. RIP MY FAMILY MEMBER UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.
CLYDE
Family
July 23, 2020
my love you will be miss Rest in heaven love you
Gregory Danforth
Family
July 23, 2020
I'm so loss for words S.I.P Stacie your were a very sweet ladies rest in Paradise send my Condolences and Prayers to the family.
Sheila Key
