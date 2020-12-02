Stanley Warren "Pete" Smith

Aiken - Mr. Stanley Warren "Pete" Smith, age 62, passed away Friday November 27, 2020 at Anchor Health & Rehab in Aiken, SC. Graveside services will be held 12 PM Saturday December 5, 2020 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 130 Independent Blvd, Aiken, with Rev. Raiford Roundtree, Officiating.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, John Harvey and Esterine Rouse Smith; sister, Shirley Williamson; and brothers, Harvey T. Smith and Luther Douse; while leaving to cherish his memory; son, Mical Barefield; sister, Sandra Harrison (Herman), four brothers, Albert Cadle, Jr., (Mamie), Terry K. Smith, George Watkins, and Lawrence Singleton; three grandchildren, Kristiana Barefield, Cameron Jones and Kayla Grant; other relatives and loving friends. Stanley was a 1976 Graduate of Jackson High School. Friends may call his sister, Sandra Harrison, 803-827-3320, or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123, Friday from 3-7 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store