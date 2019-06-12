Stanley Weisner
AIKEN, SC - STANLEY WEISNER, 80, beloved husband of Mary "M. J." Weisner, died Sunday evening, June 9, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native of Philadelphia, PA, Stanley was the son of the late David Sklar and Renee Olitsky Weisner and the step-son of the late Benny Weisner. He retired as a teacher in Cherry Hill, NJ public schools. He lived in Aiken since 2003.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, M. J. include two sons, Kenny Weisner, Hilton Head, SC, Mark Weisner (Anna), Bluffton, SC; a step-daughter Melissa Hopkins, Beaufort, SC; four grandchildren, Jean Weisner, Katie Weisner, Marko Weisner, George Weisner; a great-granddaughter, Lynleigh Rose May. He was preceded in death by his daughter Stacey Weisner.
The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, June 13th at 1 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 o'clock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the (heart.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 12, 2019