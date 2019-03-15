Staple Lawrence
|
AIKEN - Mr. Staple Lawrence, age 61, of 123 Vine St. passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Beech Island (Viewing 1-2 PM). Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call the residence of his sister, Delores and Clint Washington, 913 Robinhood Trail or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC, 803 649 6123 Saturday from 3-8 PM.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 15, 2019